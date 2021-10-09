JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.22. 8,190,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556,395. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

