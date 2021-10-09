JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $59.80 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of i3 Verticals worth $59,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.85 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $800.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

