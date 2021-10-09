Joshua Harris Sells 78,261 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

APO stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. 1,557,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,890. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.