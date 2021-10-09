Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $268.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent trend in estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operations (FFO) per share suggests a favorable outlook. JLL’s wide range of product and services, a rebound in its transaction-based business and spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well. With many geographies witnessing macroeconomic recovery, it is poised to see growth across a number of segments and service lines. Technology investments and cost-mitigation moves will aid its long-term profitability. However, the adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions and stiff competition from industry players remain concerns. Non-payment of dividends in foreseeable future makes the stock less attractive for the investors.”

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $101.39 and a 52-week high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.