Jonathon Nudi Sells 9,725 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 2,559,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

