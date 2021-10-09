John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $950.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

