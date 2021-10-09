JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

