Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

