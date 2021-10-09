Jefferies Financial Group Trims Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Target Price to $80.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

LW stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

