Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Everi by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Everi by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,660 shares of company stock worth $4,967,351. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.