Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Abiomed, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of ABMD opened at $337.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.59 and a 200-day moving average of $322.62.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

