Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

