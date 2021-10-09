J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.24

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and traded as low as $33.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 1,994 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $405,767.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at $27,375,657.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

