J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.24

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and traded as low as $33.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 1,994 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $405,767.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at $27,375,657.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
