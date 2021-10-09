J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on J Sainsbury and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.87.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

