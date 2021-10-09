iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $60,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

BATS:IYT opened at $253.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.36.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

