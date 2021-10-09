iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.91

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.91 and last traded at $195.66, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average of $185.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 923.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

