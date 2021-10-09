iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.47

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.47 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 232978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

