iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

