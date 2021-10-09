iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. 24,990,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,116,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

