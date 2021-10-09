iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 849,195 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46.

