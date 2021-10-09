iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Holdings Raised by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 55.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 29,515,141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

