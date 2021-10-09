iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 190,180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,501,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after buying an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

