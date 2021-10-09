iQIYI’s (IQ) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

OTR Global reiterated their positive rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.53.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $14,292,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.