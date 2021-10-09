iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.77. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 91,951 shares changing hands.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $139,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after buying an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $44,786,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

