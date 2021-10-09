Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

