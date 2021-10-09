Investors Purchase Large Volume of Laboratory Co. of America Call Options (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,219 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 386% compared to the average volume of 663 call options.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $278.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

