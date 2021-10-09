Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

