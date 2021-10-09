International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100,605 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $630,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average is $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

