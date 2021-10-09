International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $412,455,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after buying an additional 2,874,758 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

