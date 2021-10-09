Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

IFSPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IFSPF opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

