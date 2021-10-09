InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in InterDigital by 406.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

