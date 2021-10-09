Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $18.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.19 billion and the highest is $19.12 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

