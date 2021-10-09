Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,300,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,200,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -20.18. Intapp has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

