Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 4,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEVR. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

