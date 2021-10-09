Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $53.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,723. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
