Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.94 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
