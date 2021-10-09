Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.94 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $94,744,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.