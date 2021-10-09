Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $347,672.25 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.42 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.