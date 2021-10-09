Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $347,672.25 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.42 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.
The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
