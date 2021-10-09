Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 239,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,850. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

