Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $2,278,200.00 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

