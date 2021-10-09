Insider Selling: Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Sells $34,468.20 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSF shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital cut Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.