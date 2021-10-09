Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 8,132 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.66 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6,466.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $770,000.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

