Insider Selling: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells 19,551 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 19,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $210,955.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FOA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 171,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

