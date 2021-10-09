Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,106,163.63 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

NYSE CRC opened at $40.34 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $44.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

