Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.87.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

