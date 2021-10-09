Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $146,343.40 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $345.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

