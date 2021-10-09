Insider Buying: Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider Yiu Kai Pang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,180 ($67.68) per share, for a total transaction of £25,900 ($33,838.52).

Yiu Kai Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Yiu Kai Pang acquired 9,500 shares of Jardine Matheson stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,288 ($69.09) per share, with a total value of £502,360 ($656,336.56).

Shares of JAR opened at GBX 53.78 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.38. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 52.26 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of £388.11 million and a P/E ratio of 70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Jardine Matheson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.70%.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

