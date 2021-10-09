Insider Buying: DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Acquires A$11,828.53 in Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley acquired 171,428 shares of DigitalX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$11,828.53 ($8,448.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 59.23 and a quick ratio of 21.72.

About DigitalX

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain application development and digital asset management services in Australia. It operates through Blockchain Consulting and Asset Management segments. The Blockchain Consulting segment offers consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

