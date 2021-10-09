Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.
OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
