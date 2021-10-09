Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.