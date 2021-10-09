INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,400 shares.The stock last traded at $65.00 and had previously closed at $63.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $501.93 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

