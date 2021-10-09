Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $5,527,200.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00.

NARI opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

